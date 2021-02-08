India provides 500,000 doses of COVID vaccines to Kabul

Afghanistan on Sunday got 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine manufactured in India, the country’s health authorities said.

The Health Ministry said it has obtained confirmation from the World Health Organization about the safety of using the vaccine and that immunizations will start next week. The ministry intends to vaccinate some 250,000 people, with health workers fighting the epidemic to be prioritized, acting Health Minister Wahid Majroh said.

According to the latest data, the pandemic has so far killed more than 2,400 people. More than 55,000 people have incurred the virus. Of those, 48,000 infected with the virus has been recovered, according to the data.