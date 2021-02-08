International Cricket Council announced its ‘Player of the Month’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announces its ‘Player of the Month’ award winners. ICC on Monday announced the winners of the inaugural ICC ‘Player of the Month Awards’. ICC has last month launched the ‘Player of the Month Awards’ to recognise and celebrate the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket throughout the year.

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for January 2021. Pant was selected for his performances in the two Tests against Australia. Pant has scored 97 runs at Sydney and 89 at Brisbane. South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for January 2021 for her performances across three ODIs and two T20Is during the month.

“Both times Pant played under pressure in two different sets of challenges: to draw a game and to win a game. He showed his versatility of skills in both knocks, the clincher being his temperament”, said former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja representing the ICC Voting Academy.