”Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point?” Mia on Priyanka’s silence

Mia Khalifa, internet personality tweeted why ‘Mrs Jonas’ remained silent on the ongoing farmers’ protest. The tweet comes after when Mia whose stance on the protest have been met with backlash from certain sections. The tweet read, “Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence.”

A few days back Mia Khalifa joined several international celebrities to support farmers’ protest. She announced her immense back up to singer Rihanna, activist Greta Thunberg, influencer Amanda Cerny and writer Rupi Kaur. “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest,” This was what she tweeted joining hands with the protesters and celebs.

It was in December that Priyanka quoted tweeting a message from singer Diljit Dosanjh and wrote, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.” And for the tweets, both Diljit and Priyanka were attacked on social media by many contemporary celebrities.

As a response to their tweets Kangana wrote, “People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM.”