MG ZS EV Electric SUV in the market with innovations

MG Motor, which launched the Hector superhit SUV in India earlier this year, launched its electric SUV ZS EV. The ZS EV is available in two variants, Excite and Exclusive, and is priced at Rs 20.88 lakh and Rs 23.58 lakh respectively. The 2021 MG ZS EV has been on the market for over a year with a few modifications. The main attraction of the 2021 MG ZS EV is the 44.5 kW ‘high tech’ battery pack. MG Motor claims that this efficient battery pack has increased the range of the 2021 model to 419 km.

With a capacity of 44.5 kW, the MG ZS EV on sale has a range of 340 km. The new battery pack “in most cases” offers a practical range of 300-400 km on a single charge. Another notable change is that it has increased the ground clearance of the electric SUV. Ground clearance has been increased from 177mm to 165mm on the new model and is now 205mm.