“Modi would name everybody and everything, but he won’t the name of China”: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has launched severe criticism against the union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing protest by farmers. Asaduddin Owaisi has criticized the union government over the fixing of nails in a Delhi highway to prevent farmers.

“Had you fixed nails in Ladakh, then the Chinese forces would not have entered India. You did not fix nails in Ladakh, where 18 Indian Army personnel were killed. If you had 56-inch chest, you should have taught China a lesson,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

“Modiji does not utter the name of China even once. He would name everybody and everything, but he won’t the name of China”, he added.

“Where is the country headed? How much hatred will you spread? I am asking you a question standing on your sarzameen (home turf). Why did Chinese forces enter India in 2020? Because China knows that people of India are not united, they are accusing each other using Love jihad, corona jihad. The government is spreading hatred instead of uniting people. You lack sense, planning, intellectual USP. You want to counter Hindutva with Hindutva, Hindu nationalism with Hindu nationalism. The AIMIM will counter Hindutva with the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Ambedkar. Hindu nationalism will be countered with Indian nationalism,” he added.