Private e-charging stations in Kerala; Here is how you can use this opportunity….

Thiruvananthapuram: There is no doubt that electric vehicles will be seen more and more on our streets in the future. Apart from KSEB’s e-charging stations, private e-charging stations are also being set up in Kerala. KSEB was the first in Kerala to set up charging stations. At present KSEB has started seven charging stations across the state.

Zeon Charging, based in Tamil Nadu, will be launched in Kerala. These stations are located at Kochi and Valayar in Palakkad. The company currently has charging stations in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Salem. Zeon Charging plans to open charging stations at Kochi, Chennai, Bangalore, Mysore, Valayar, Villupuram, Krishnagiri and Vellore. The government is also encouraging private entrepreneurs to start e-charging stations in the private sector as more charging stations are required in the coming days.

We can take advantage of this as a new job opportunity. E-charging stations can take the connection just as it normally takes the electricity connection to start an industrial enterprise. If more charging points are to be installed, the transformer will also have to be installed. At present, there are 48,674 electric vehicles in India. There are 1,025 electric vehicles registered in Kerala.