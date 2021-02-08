Recently launched ‘Snakepedia’ app becomes trending

The android app ‘Snakepedia’ which was introduced on the Play Store on February 4 is already trending. The app provides knowledge about different varieties of snakes in Kerala and the basic first aid for snakebite. Within 3 days, over 10,000 people downloaded the application and the app received a rating of 4.9.

An online helpline has been included in the app to recognize the snakes. Though Malayalam is the principal language used in the app, information and podcasts are available in English as well. All characteristics of the app except for the podcasts and online helpline are available offline. A group of science enthusiasts and nature lovers including Dr. P S Jinesh, Naveen Lal, K Ramachandran (TypeIt), Sandeep Das, Umesh Pavukandi, and Abhilash Chacko worked behind the development of this mobile application.

Over 100 types of snakes that belong to 72 species in 12 families found in Kerala are introduced in the app. More than 675 photos of big snakes are included in it. The photographs were taken by over 130 people from within and outside the state. The service of the doctors in the Info Clinic was used for developing the app. First aid and treatment for snakebite, superstitions about snakes, ask experts, hospitals to treat snakebite and other details can be read in detail here.