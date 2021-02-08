Security forces gunned down Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces had neutralised a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir. The soldiers of Border Security Force (BSF) has gunned down a Pakistani intruder along the India-Pakistan international border in BOP Chak Faquira, Sector Samba, Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir at around 9:45 AM.

Despite repeated warnings, intruder kept moving under suspicious circumstances & approached fencing in an aggressive manner towards BS fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. Dead body of 01 Pak intruder presently recovered. Distance from IB apprx 40 mtr (own side).#NationFirst — BSF (@BSF_India) February 8, 2021

“On 08 Feb’ 2021 at about 0945 hrs, ever vigilant BSF troops observed a Pak Intruder heading towards BS fence near BP No 64 in area of BOP Chak Faquira, Sector Samba, Distt Kathua, Jammu. Despite repeated warnings, intruder kept moving under suspicious circumstances and approached fencing in an aggressive manner towards BS fence and was fired upon by BSF troops. Dead body of 01 Pak intruder presently recovered. Distance from IB apprx 40 mtr (own side)”, said BSF.