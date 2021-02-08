Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issues new law in UAE

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has issued a new law in UAE. Sheikh Hamdan has issued Resolution No. (02) of 2021 to form a ‘Regulatory Committee on Fishing of Living Aquatic Resources in Dubai’.

The new law is aimed at ensuring the proper implementation of federal legislation and ministerial decisions on the protection of living aquatic resources. The new committee is tasked with monitoring violations that can cause the depletion of living aquatic resources in Dubai and regulating their fishing of these resources to ensure adequate availability of stocks for future generations.

The Committee will be chaired by Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani. Its members will include representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Customs, Dubai Maritime City Authority, Dubai Fishermen Cooperative Association, UAE Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority, as well as two representatives of the fishermen community selected by the Chairman of the Committee. Member organisations will nominate their representatives to the Committee.