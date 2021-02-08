The country fought well in the Covid crisis; The Prime Minister said that this was a victory for the country….

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country has fought well in the Covid crisis and that it is not the victory of the individual but the victory of the country. The Prime Minister was responding to a motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

The vaccine was developed in a very short time to save humanity. He said the whole world was watching India. The Prime Minister said that the world was going through many crises and the President shared his hopes for the New Year in his policy address.

The Prime Minister criticized the opposition for boycotting the President’s policy address. He had to be in the church to hear the sermon. Narendra Modi said that while celebrating the 75th anniversary of independence, some responsibility should be shown to the country.