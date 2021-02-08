Union Defence minister reveals the number of Indian soldiers martyred in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has revealed the number of Indian soldiers martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan army in Jammu and Kashmir. Rajnath Singh said this in Rajya Sabha as a reply to a question. The union minister said that 5,133 incidents of ceasefire violations by reported in 2020. 46 Indian soldiers had lost their lives in these violations by Pakistan.

The defence minister said 299 incidents of ceasefire violations were reported till January 28 this year. The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 was 3,233.

” Indian forces had given “appropriate retaliation” to the ceasefire violations, as required. In addition, all violations of ceasefire are taken up with Pakistan authorities at the appropriate level through the established mechanism of hotlines, flag meeting as well as weekly talks between the director generals of military operations of the two countries,” Singh said.

“Diplomatically, India has repeatedly emphasized at the highest level, the need for Pakistan to uphold the sanctity of the Line of Control and the International Border as its obligations emanating from the understanding in vogue,” he said.