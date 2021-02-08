US troops arrived in India, joint military parade on Pakistan border….

New Delhi: A joint India-US military parade will be held near the Pakistan border. US troops arrived in India for this purpose. The joint military exercise will be held in Rajasthan, which shares a border with Pakistan. A special US military plane carrying 270 troops arrived in Surat for military training. Defense spokesman Colonel Amitabh Sharma said the training, which starts tomorrow, will continue till the 21st.

The Indian Battalion, part of the Sapta Shakti Command in Jammu and Kashmir, is conducting exercises with the US Army. The exercise comes as the Biden administration prepares to forge stronger ties with India than former US President Trump. The Pentagon has said it will ensure more cooperation with India on issues including defense.