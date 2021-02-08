Water arrear bill of over Rs 50 lakh finds Sick cart-eatery owner

A resident of Attipeedika in the Kunnappally region of Kumarakom owning a cart-eatery has got a notice from the Water Authority saying that he has a bill arrears of more than Rs 50 lakh.

George Abraham of Mulayil has received the notice saying he owes Rs 51,34,591 to the authority. He had taken a water connection 25 years ago when he was running a tea shop at the boat jetty. But, five years later, he got it disconnected. The consumer number of the connection was 383|N.

The Water Authority’s sub-division has told him that the water connection will be disconnected if the backlog amount is not paid before February 28. After shutting down the tea shop at the jetty, George has been running a cart-eatery. He received the notice concerning the arrears at his home on Saturday morning.

George resides with his wife Vincy and three daughters in a house built on three cents of land provided by a private individual in Vallarapally. George is ill and cannot run the cart-eatery. His wife Vincy takes care of the house by preparing snacks at home and selling them through the cart-shop.

The family is perplexed by the bill for over Rs 50 lakh. Water Authority officials said he would have got the notice of arrears because he may not have formally got the water connection disconnected. If he registers a complaint, the authority will look into it, they said.