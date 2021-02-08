What you are seen in this picture? Discussion intensifying on social media relating to this picture

A picture is being widely discussed on social media now. At first glance, the picture shows a man with a backpack climbing into a snowy forest. But actually this is a picture of a dog. A dog with lots of black fur is running around looking at the camera. The dog’s head looks like a bag lying on the back of a pedestrian.

There is a lot of controversy going on about what is seen in the picture. Some said they only saw one man, while others made it clear that they only saw the dog. There was a lot of discussion about this photo due to the optical illusion feature of the image.