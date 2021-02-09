All UAE visitors to receive a ‘special surprise’: Details inside

All visitors visiting UAE will get a ‘special surprise’. All the visitors entering the airports in the country will receive a ‘special Martian Ink’ stamp on their passports. This is in commemoration of the Hope Probe’s historic arrival to Mars this evening.

The stamp is produced by the UAE Government Media Office in collaboration with Dubai Airports . The stamp has a special message written in both Arabic and English that says: “You’ve arrived in the Emirates. The Emirates is arriving at Mars on 09.02.2021.” Printed in red ink, the stamp also shows the logo of Hope Probe orbiting Mars and emblem of the UAE’s ambition and guiding principle that “Impossible is Possible,” according to a statement released by the UAE Government Media Office (GMO) .

The limited-edition design is made from the world’s first ‘Martian Ink,’. The ink is extracted from volcanic basalt rocks that give Mars its distinct rusty colour. The rocks were collected during a special mission to the UAE’s eastern Al Hajar Mountains and Sharjah’s Mleiha Desert by experts and gemologists.