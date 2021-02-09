Central Government’s ‘Sandesh’ app to replace WhatsApp…. Read more!!!

New Delhi: The central government’s ‘Sandesh’ app is here to replace WhatsApp. Sandesh was created as an alternative to WhatsApp to exclude government employees from social media networks. Last year, the government confirmed plans to launch an app similar to Chat.

It is reported that government officials have started using this native app. Business Standard reports that officials in some ministries have begun to use the GIMS or Government Instant Messaging System platform to send messages. The report also says that the messaging app can run on iOS and Android platforms.

Voice and data can also be sent through this. According to the report, the Sandesh app is managed by NIC, the National Informatics Center under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.