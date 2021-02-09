Chinese pressure on Nepal to adopt Chinese vaccine soon….

Kathmandu: China has reportedly put pressure on Nepal to accept the Chinese vaccine. The leaked information was from a communication between the Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy. Nepalese media reported that China had pressurized for the vaccine to be approved before its effectiveness and safety could be guaranteed.

The Government of Nepal has not yet approved the use of the Chinese vaccine. India and the UK have offered 20 lakh vaccine doses to Nepal. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke by phone with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Friday.

The foreign minister said the vaccine would be approved first and then information about the vaccine would be provided. Or China has warned that Nepal will have to wait a long time for the vaccine. This letter has also been published by the media.