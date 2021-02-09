Congress to counter ‘Paid troll army’

A nationwide campaign has been launched by the Congress party to recruit five lakh “social media warriors”. The former party president Rahul Gandhi said that the action comes as to tackle the rival party BJP in the digital space.

Rahul Gandhi said that there is a “paid troll army” spreading hatred and anger in the country. And with the new initiative he believes that the party will be able to counter such paid troll armies. The campaign named as ‘Join Congress Social Media’ has AICC social media head Rohan Gupta, AICC in-charge (Administration) Pawan Kumar Bansal and party spokesperson Pawan Khera as its leaders. The campaign heads told people can join this venture through website, toll-free number or by WhatsApp.

“As a young person, you could see what is going on… In your schools, universities and colleges you can see the oppression. You can see the attack on the idea of India. Look outside Delhi, you can see what is happening to the farmers. The backbone of this war on the nation is a troll army… We also need warriors to defend liberal values, to defend the ideas of compassion, peace, harmony and affection,”Rahul said. He also said that his army is of truth and that will defend the idea of India.