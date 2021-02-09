Covid-19 Update: 236 new recoveries reported in Oman

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 94.1% in Oman. The fatality rate is at 1.1%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 197 new coronavirus cases along with 236 recoveries and 1 new deaths were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has climbed to 136,187. The total recoveries now stands at 128,089. The death toll has mounted to 1536.

Also Read: UAE makes PCR test compulsory for all employees

At present there are 6562 active cases in the country. in this 42 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs. Earlier the Oman government has extended the closure of its land borders.