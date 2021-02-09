Covid-19 Update: 3368 new recoveries reported in UAE

The ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 3310 new coronavirus cases along with 3368 recoveries and 17 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 332,603 people were infected by coronavirus in UAE. The total number of recoveries stand at 313,060. The death toll has reached at 947. At present there are 18,596 active cases in the country.

Also Read: Revised Covid-19 regulation issued in Sharjah

The ministry has conducted 165,796 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 27.2 million tests had been conducted in UAE.

Meanwhile, Sharjah on Tuesday became the latest emirate to issue fresh Covid-19 directives for commercial establishments.