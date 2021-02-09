Covid fight: 15 states without deaths in 24 hours….

New Delhi: No deaths have been reported in 15 states and Union Territories in the last 24 hours, the government has said. The number of new Covid cases in the country is also declining sharply. Covid has seen a 55% drop in deaths over the past five weeks. “This is a good sign that the country is on the decline”, the centre said.

No deaths have been reported in seven states and union territories in the past one week, the health ministry said. However, the health ministry said it was important to take precautionary measures.