BEIJING: Chinese team leader Liang Wanyang has said there is no evidence that the Covid pandemic came from animals. Liang made the remarks at a press conference held by a joint team of the World Health Organization and China, which was formed to trace the origin of Covid.

However, no evidence has yet been found to support the idea that Covid was transmitted from animals. Liang told a news conference that they were fully cooperating with the World Health Organization’s investigation. In July last year, a team of experts from the World Health Organization and China launched a joint investigation to find the origin of Covid.

Meanwhile, a team of WHO experts visited the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, Jinintan Hospital, Hubei Hospital and Maizhazoo, Wuhan’s largest market. The team visited Wuhan because the world’s first confirmed corona virus was found in Wuhan, China. The United States has long accused the Wuhan Institute of Virology of being the origin of Covid.