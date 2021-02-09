Covid has increased the test rate in the state….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid examination rate has been increased in the state. The action of the health department is following the High Court judgment. The RTPCR test rate has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,700. The antigen test rate will remain at Rs 300.

The RTPCR test rate was revised to Rs 1,500 in January. Earlier it was Rs 2100. The rate for the Expert NAT test is Rs 2,500. The Nat test costs Rs 1,500. Odisha has the lowest rate for RTPCR testing in the country. The test fee in Odisha is Rs 400.