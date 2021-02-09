Finished with ‘Unfinished’; Priyanka’s memoir ready for release

Finally Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ ‘Unfinished’ is out. Priyanka said in a new video that she is “emotional and excited” as her book is ready to release. The actor also read out the preface of her book in the video.

She unveiled the cover last year. In a series of post she told the world how she was writing. She also shared that penning Unfinished needed unpacking a lot of her past, including things she thought she had made peace with.

“The funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished” has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life. There have been so many of you who have supported me through my entire career and there have been those who have not. But this is not for you. This is for just people who are curious about me. I am hoping with this book you get to know me a little bit as a person, a little bit more than the headlines you read about me,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her inner feelings with immense happiness.