Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had surged against the US dollar in the forex market. The Indian rupee has opened higher against the US dollar. As per the market experts, the positive opening of the Indian share market has supported the upward rally of the domestic currency.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened 8 paise higher at 72.88 against the US dollar. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled lower at 72.96 against dollar.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.10 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 8% for February series.