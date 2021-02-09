PM Narendra Modi recalls the years; bids emotional sendoff to Ghulam Nabi Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is such a strong soul that he always try to hold his emotions within himself. But today he failed. He couldn’t hide his love for the outgoing leader of Opposition and the veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Not just that, PM recalled years and moments spent together with Azad. He said with tears in his eyes “When a terrorist attack happened in Jammu and Kashmir, and Gujaratis on a pilgrimage were stranded, he (Azad) called me. He cared for those people like you would care for a member of your family.”

Even the duo are from rival parties, they had shared laughs and were there for eachother in times. PM also said that while we may see them fight on TV debates, under the roof of Rajya Sabha they were more like a family.” Modi further added that he valued Azad as a friend. He also promised that his doors would always be open to the outgoing leader of Opposition.

Azad who is about to retire on February 15 got another wonderful compliment too from his dear friend. It was that whoever takes over in Azad’s stead will have a problem; they will have to work really hard to fill his shoes. What more does a friend need?

Chairperson of Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu also gave farewell to the outgoing MPs from Jammu and Kashmir. As the UT does not have an elected assembly at present, there will be no representatives in the upper chamber of Parliament until the next election.