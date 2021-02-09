“President Joe Biden and I are committed to a rules-based international order” ; Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on US President Joe Biden and reviewed regional problems, climate change, and strategic partnership, among other subjects.PM Modi stated that he and Joe Biden are ‘committed to a rules-based international order’.Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change.”

“President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.” Earlier on January 20, PM Modi had congratulated Joe Biden for assuming office as the 46th President of the US.

“My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the India-US strategic partnership,” PM Modi had tweeted. Further in November last year, the two had spoken when Joe Biden was announced as the President-elect.

In a tweet, PM Modi had said, “Spoke to US President-elect @JoeBiden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm dedication to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns – Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region.”Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last met Joe Biden in Washington on September 30, 2014, when he was the vice president to Barack Obama.