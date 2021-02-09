Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a telephone conversation with US President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister said regional issues and issues of mutual interest were discussed. He made the announcement on Twitter. The Prime Minister said the decision was taken to further co-operate on issues related to climate change. The Prime Minister said he was determined to further strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

PM Modi said, “Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change. President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.”