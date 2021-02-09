Private sector also get 2 days weekly off in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, officials plan to take two days off a week in private-sector jobs, as well as government jobs. The Saudi Gazette reported that a study has been submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, which recommends reducing working hours in the private sector as well as the government sector.

This aims to attract locals to the private sector by providing benefits similar to those in the government sector to the private sector. The ministry had earlier approved a new labor policy in this regard. The report of the committee appointed for this purpose has been submitted after a detailed study and field survey. The newspaper said, citing top ministry officials, that the project was aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the country’s labor market. In addition to taking two days off a week, it is also recommended to increase the paid maternity leave from the current 10 weeks to 14 weeks.