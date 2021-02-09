Pro-Khalistan terrorist arrested in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a pro-Khalistan terrorist from Lucknow. A joint team of Uttar Pradesh police and Punjab Police arrested Jagdev Singh a.k.a Jagga from Janakipuram C-sector in Lucknow on Monday. The police informed that the accused was engaged in pro-Khalistan activities.

He was also in touch with Khalistan terrorist Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Maltani Singh and others. Earlier in May last year, the UP Police had arrested an alleged Khalistani terrorist Tirath Singh, from Thapar Nagar in Meerut in a joint operation with the Special Operation group of the Punjab Police. Tirath Singh was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Mohali Police in January 2020.