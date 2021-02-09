‘Red Fort Violence’: Actor Deep Sidhu arrested

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who has been named by the Delhi police in connection with Republic Day violence at Red Fort has been arrested. A Special Cell of Delhi police has arrested the Punjabi actor-activist. Delhi police has named Deep Sidhu in its FIR in connection with the January 26 violence at Red Fort.

Delhi Police had on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of Deep Sidhu, Jugraj Singh, Gurjot Singh and Gurjant Singh.

First Picture of Actor Deep Siddhu’s after arresting. Delhi Police still hasn’t disclosed the location of arresting. More details will be shared later. https://t.co/Tl7pd0tn1b pic.twitter.com/ftmmiPrYgI — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) February 9, 2021

“We have announced ?1 lakh against Sidhu, Jugraj and two others because they appear to be the key conspirators. Raids have been conducted at many places in Punjab and other states, but the suspects are absconding. The family members of some of them are also untraceable,” said a police officer on Wednesday.

Sidhu has led the protesters to the Red Fort. The protesters had clashed with security personnel and hoisted a religious flag on the Red Fort.