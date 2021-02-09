UAE issues an advisory for jobseekers

UAE government has issued an advisory for all jobseekers. The alert was issued by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) . Abu Dhabi Health Services Company has warned jobseekers in the UAE not to fall prey to fake recruitment campaigns. Company has warned that fraudsters were indulging in a fake campaign.

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company urged all jobseekers to to apply for jobs at Seha only through its official portal.

Also Read: UAE makes PCR test compulsory for all employees

“Sometimes, the identity of ‘Seha’ or one of its healthcare facilities is used fraudulently in fake recruitment campaigns, false job offers and fake business propositions. Don’t let these fake offers fool you. You can only apply to Seha jobs at seha.ae/careers,” Seha tweeted.