UAE makes PCR test compulsory for all employees

An authority in Sharjah has issued new Covid-19 guidelines. As per the new guidelines, all government and semi-government employees and some private sector employees in Sharjah have to undergo mandatory PCR tests for Covid-19. This was announced by Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah.

All government workers have to undergo the test every week. Service sector employees like those at restaurants, cafes and salons have to undergo the test every two weeks. Only fully vaccinated employees are exempted from the requirement.

Earlier, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain governments had issued the same orders.