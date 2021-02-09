Union Ministry of Health announces date for second phase of corona vaccination….

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health has announced the date for the second phase of corona vaccination. The Ministry of Health has announced that the second dose of Corona vaccine will be available from February 13. According to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, 97% people in the country are satisfied with the vaccination.

In the first phase, the vaccine has so far been administered to 63,10,194 health workers and Corona veterans. He said Kerala and Maharashtra had the highest number of cases in the country. The incidence in these states is 71 percent. The number of corona patients currently undergoing treatment in the country has dropped to 3.12%. A total of 1.08 crore people were affected by the disease. Of these, 1.43 lakh are currently undergoing treatment. About 1.55 lakh people have died of coronavirus so far.