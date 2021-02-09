Winter wonder; 45-feet ‘ice volcano’ in Kazakhstan’s Almaty

Winter gifts wonders. One such wonder in Kazakhstan’s Almaty have won hearts of thousands recently. People from all around the globe are coming to catch a glimpse of the newly naturally formed 45-feet ‘ice volcano’. Ice volcano! Doesn’t it sounds a little crazy? The frozen structure which is 45-feet long was formed over an underground spring. The quick freezing of spouting water built ‘ice volcano’.

The underground spring is in the country’s Almaty region, between the villages of Kegan and Shrganak. And to our amazement, this is not the first ice volcano formed out of underground spring. However the latest one in Almaty is more defined, like being sculptured. It also continuously spray water particles from the top opening,

The residents and people from far off places have been visiting Almaty to witness the wonderful ice volcano. So many people are sharing photos of it on social media. The continuous water sprout has also created a natural ice rink at the base.