18 Expat women arrested in a gulf country for immoral activities

18 Expat women were arrested in a gulf country for on charges of immoral trafficking. The Royal Oman police has arrested these women. The police said that women were arrested for engaging in acts contrary to public morals.

Earlier in last week, the Royal Oman police has arrested 63 expat women from different nationalities in Muscat on charges of immoral activities.