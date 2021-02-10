An emirate in UAE imposes work from home for staff

An emirate in UAE has imposed work from home for staff. The authorities in Sharjah has launched the work for home for all government employees. The decision was taken for preventing the spread of coronavirus infection. The new decision will come to effect from February 14. The Sharjah Department of Human Resources announced the decision.

Government departments in the emirate can decide on the percentage of staff who can work from home. Employees that have to be present physically at the workplace will report to office.

The Sharjah Department of Human Resources has urged to all departments to ensure the highest levels of Covid safety for employees. As per the new announcement, each employee must be seated at least two metres apart. Also departments can launch shift system if work from home is not possible in the department.