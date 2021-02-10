Breaking News; Famous Malayalam singer passes away…

Thiruvananthapuram: Singer MS Naseem has passed away. He died at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. MS Naseem is a notable singer who has appeared in plays and stage shows. In 1987, he won the Sangeetha Nataka Academy Award for Best Singer.

MS Naseem was the lyricist of the first Malayalam music series Aayiram ganangal than aanandalahari”. He has been paralyzed and paralyzed for the past ten years. Culture Minister AK Balan has expressed condolences over Naseem’s death. The Minister recalled that MS Naseem was an acclaimed singer and art organizer and was an integral part of the cultural scene in Thiruvananthapuram.

She has sung in the movie ‘Ananthavruttantham’.Naseem entered the music world at the age of eleven singing a song by Kamakura. He has sung over a thousand songs for Doordarshan, Asianet, and All India Radio. He was more than just a singer, he was also a music critic who often worked behind the scenes. Proved all kinds of talent as a singer, coordinator, and program conductor. Naseem introduced the ghazal album in Malayalam.