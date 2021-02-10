Commodity Market: Gold prices rises marginally

The price of precious metals -gold and silver- has edged higher in Indian market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures rose 0.2% to Rs. 48,046 per 10 gram in its fourth straight day. Silver futures gained 0.25% to Rs.69,860 per kg.

The price of sovereign gold has surged marginally in the Kerala market. Price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 35,800 up by Rs. 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4475 up by Rs. 10.

In the international market, the price of spot gold has surged by 0.2% to US dollar 1,839.99 per ounce. Among other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.6% to US dollar 27.36 an ounce while palladium was down 0.3% to US dollar 2,312.