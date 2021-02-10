Covid-19 update: 166 new recoveries reported in Oman

190 new coronavirus infections were reported in Oman in the last 24 hours. 166 new recoveries were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours along with 1 new death. The Ministry of Health has updated this. Thus the total cases in Oman have now touched 136377 including 128255 recoveries and 1537 deaths.

At present there 6585 active cases in the country. In the last 24 hours 25 people were admitted in hospitals. At present there 154 patients are admitted in hospitals. In this 50 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs. The recovery rate in Oman has now reached at 94%.