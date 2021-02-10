Covid-19 Update: Gulf country announces important decision

A gulf country has announced an important decision. Bahrain has announced the suspension of all prayers and religious events at mosques for two weeks. The new decision will come to effect from February 11. The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Bahrain has announced the decision.

The new decision is in line with the recommendations of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating Covid-19. Friday prayers and sermon will continue to be aired live in the presence of a limited number of worshippers. The decision will be subject to periodic review, based on developments.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia also announced a decision to close 10 mosques in a number of regions after confirming cases of Covid infection among worshippers and mosque employees.