Covid-19 update: Recovery rate reaches 97.6% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has reached 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is unchanged at 1.7%. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 369 new coronavirus cases along with 306 new recoveries and 5 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 173 were recorded in Riyadh, 85 in the Eastern Province, 48 in Makkah, 11 in Asir, 5 in Madinah, 4 in Jazan and 4 in Najran.

Also Read: UAE police issues new advisory for residents

The total number of infection has surged to 371,356 in the country. The total number of recoveries has climbed to 362,368. The death toll has reached at 6,415. At present there are 2573 active cases in the country. In this 417 are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.