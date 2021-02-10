Covid-19 Update: Total recoveries crosses 1.47 lakh in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has updated the latest coronavirus situation in Qatar. 451 new cases of coronavirus infection along with 260 recoveries were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported in the country. The newly diagnosed cases include 412 contacts of active cases and 39 travel related.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases reported in Qatar has reached at 155,453. The total number of people recovered in Qatar rised to 147,451. The death toll is firm at 253. 111,96 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in Qatar in the last 24 hours. In this 5297 people were tested for the first time. Till now 144,3605 tests were carried out in Qatar.

At present there are 7749 active cases in the country. There are 75 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 568. 12 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 70 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.