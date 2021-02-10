Dubai visa: GDRFA issue new advisory

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai has issued a new notification for residents. GDRFA announced that it will receive medical test results electronically only for visa. The new decision was announced in line with the ‘ Paperless Strategy’ of Dubai.

As per new announcement, from February 14, 2021, the GDRFA will only receive medical test results electronically. From February 14, the GDRFA will activate an electronic link with the departments concerned for this. At present, the residents submit a print out of medical test results for visa issuance.

The ‘Dubai Paperless Strategy’ will eliminate over one billion papers annually used today in Dubai government transactions.