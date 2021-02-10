Election dates in 5 states including Kerala will be announced after the 15th of this month

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry are gearing up for the Assembly elections. Election dates for the five states and the Union Territory will be announced after the 15th of this month. Assembly elections will be held in all five states in April-May. The Election Commission has already assessed the preparations for the elections in West Bengal and Assam.

It is learned that polling dates for four states and one union territory will be announced after the Election Commission’s tour of the southern states ends on February 15. It is reported that the elections will be held in a single phase in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. Assembly elections in West Bengal are likely to be held in six to eight phases and in Assam in two to three phases. The polls are expected to be held on the same day in all the states.