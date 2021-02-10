Forex Market: Indian rupee ends higher against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had ended marginally higher against the US dollar in the forex amrket. As per market experts, the positive trend in the Indian share market and weakening of US dollar has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened firm at 72.87 against the US dollar. And it ended marginally higher at 72.84 against the US dollar. On Tuesday the Indian rupee settled at 72.88 against the US dollar.

The dollar-rupee February contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.04 in the last session. The open interest increased almost 3% for February series.