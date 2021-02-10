‘Government orders restrict access and are inconsistent’; says Twitter

Twitter the giant social media was asked by the government to block 1,178 accounts for allegedly spreading provocative content and misinformation on farmers’ protest. But the twitter has come up with the statement the orders restrict access and are inconsistent with Indian law. This means for some accounts it would only limit access instead of an outright ban.

Twitter also said that the values for an Open Internet and free expression “are increasingly under threat around the world”. “We have withheld a portion of the accounts identified in the blocking orders under our Country Withheld Content policy within India only. These accounts continue to be available outside of India,” Twitter said in a blog post.

Many of these accounts are automated bots. They are used for amplifying misinformation. If Twitter is found not to abide by the notice under section 69A of the IT Act, legal action will be taken. And this would lead to seven years of imprisonment.

Twitter said in its blog that it will continue to improve services. Twitter aims at making everyone talk irrespective of varied perspectives. “We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve and are actively exploring options under Indian law – both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been impacted. We remain committed to safeguarding the health of the conversation occurring on Twitter, and strongly believe that the Tweets should flow,” Twitter stated.