Gulf country to halt commercial activities

A gulf country has ordered to close all commercial activities. Oman government has took this decision. The decision was announced by the Supreme Committee in Oman.

The Supreme Committee decided to close all commercial activities in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate from seven in the evening until six in the morning, starting from the evening of Friday, February 12, 2021, for a period of fourteen days.

Also Read; 166 new recoveries reported in Oman

The Supreme Committee has also decided to close the beaches, and public parks in all governorates of the Sultanate, starting on Thursday, February 11, 2021 for a period of two weeks. Also the entry to government and private auditors’ halls shops, markets, restaurants, cafes, hookah cafes and closed gyms has been reduced 50% of their capacity, starting from Friday morning, February 12, 2021.