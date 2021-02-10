India is preparing to export about 24 million doses of vaccine to 25 countries

New Delhi: India is becoming the savior of the world. India’s achievements in Covid defense and corona vaccine development are astounding. Two of the vaccines developed for Covid immunity have already been approved by the government in India. The government today approved the export of 23.75 million doses of the vaccine in February. The decision was made to export the vaccine to 25 countries on a contractual basis. Permission has been granted by the Serum Institute in this regard. This was announced by high-level sources close to the government.

India has so far distributed 16.7 million doses of the vaccine to 20 countries. Of this, 6.3 million doses were provided for corona immunization and 10.5 million doses were contracted out. India has distributed the corona vaccine to 13 countries, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Oman, Barbados, and Dominica. The vaccine was also contracted to Brazil, Morocco, and South Africa. But the central government has decided to export double the doses distributed last month. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the vaccine will be given to Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Mauritius, the Philippines, Serbia, the UAE, and Qatar this month. But Canada is not included in this list. Canada had applied for one million doses of the vaccine.