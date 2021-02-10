Iqbal Singh after Deep Sidhu; Red fort violence key suspect arrested

After which the Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu is arrested for Red fort violence, Delhi Police said they have arrested another key suspect Iqbal Singh.

Iqbal Singh is among the the eight key suspects Iqbal against whom the city police had announced Rs. 6 lakh reward. He was arrested from Hoshiyarpur in Punjab. Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said that an amount of Rs. 50,000 reward is announced for information leading to the arrest of Singh who is the third suspect to have been caught so far. Police had identified Singh as the one who did a Facebook Live from the fort on Republic Day. He is accused of instigating the crowd.

Deep Sindhu was arrested by the special cell team of southwestern range from near Karnal Bypass. Police claims that Sidhu played a major role in instigating protesters on January 25 -26 during the violence at Red Fort. He also did congratulate those who had hoisted religious and farmers union’s flag at the fort. A total of 44 cases have been registered and 133 people have been arrested so far.